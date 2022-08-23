Barbara Joan Battestilli, 84, of Homer City, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Hollidaysburg Veteran’s Home.
She was the daughter of Guy W. and Mildred (Laconis) Battestilli and was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Homer City.
Barb was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and was retired from Robertshaw Controls. She was a member of the American Legion Disabled American Veterans and was a U.S. Army Private First Class WAC (Women’s Army Corps) clerk typist at the Presidio of San Francisco.
Barb was a very caring and generous person whose door and heart were always open to family, friends and even people she just met. Her family was very important to her, especially big family dinners for the holidays. Barb loved animals and always had some pets around her — she especially loved her cat, Bugsy, and her dogs, BJ and Shelley. Barb loved to travel and visited almost every state in the U.S. as well as Italy, Germany and Austria. A visit to Poggio Picenze, Italy, was the highlight of her travels. Barb loved bowling and camping, especially camping trips with her cousins Jenny and Gib Reid, her brother and her nephews. She was a huge Steelers fan and enjoyed taking care of her lawn.
She is survived by her two nephews, Guy Battestilli and wife Ulrike, of Punxsutawney, and Mark Battestilli, of Homer City. She is also survived by her grand-nephew, Michael Battestilli and wife Lauren; her grand-niece, Nicole Battestilli; and her great-grand-niece, Autumn Battestilli.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Guy J. Battestilli.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment to follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Four Footed Friends.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook or to make a donation to Four-Footed Friends in Barb’s name.