Barbara L. Tyger, 70, Creekside, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Ronald and Effie (Barnett) Brewer, she was born June 24, 1950, in Indiana.
Barbara was a member of the Creekside United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, traveling and watching soap operas. Barbara will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, John Tyger; sons, Brett (Brenda) Tyger and Kevin Tyger; and grandchildren, Nicole and Nathanial Tyger.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald Brewer.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Becky Edwards officiating.
Interment in the Marion Center Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Creekside United Methodist Church, 444 Indiana Road, Creekside, PA 15732.
www.lefdahlfuneral