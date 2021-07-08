Barbara L. Williams

Barbara L. (Brett) Williams, 58, of Elyria, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at University Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio.
She was born Aug. 11, 1962, in Johnstown.
Barb was a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 1980. She loved her grandchildren, traveling, tole painting, swimming and reading. She was a practice manager at Southwest General Hospital, Middleburg Heights, Ohio, in the Women’s Health Department.
Surviving are her mother, Donna (Hewitt) Hill, Blairsville; husband of 10 years, Mark Williams, Elyria, Ohio; son Richard Munsell and wife Sarah, Virginia; stepsons David Williams and wife Jen, Ohio, and Jimmy Williams and husband Willian, Florida; stepdaughter Nicole Williams and friend Jay Fenn, Ohio; sister Sherri McClure, Blairsville; stepbrother Mark Hill and wife Judy, Blairsville; grandchildren Lily Munsell, Jayla Williams and Lexi, Eli, Miles and Teddy Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Brett; maternal grandmother Gladys Bennett; and sister Rayna Joy Brett.
In keeping with Barbara’s wishes, visitation will be private. A funeral service will be held in the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville, on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Heckman and Pastor Dawn Krishart will co-officiate.
A celebration of life service will be held in Ohio at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.