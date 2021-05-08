Barbara Lee Barrish, 72, of Indiana, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born in 1948 in Indiana to John W. and Grace E. Smith Barrish.
Barbara worked through the 1960s until 1971 for the family business, Barrish Atlantic Service, and Pine Cone Drive Inn.
Throughout the 1970s, she worked for ICCAP, the Eastern Orthodox Foundation and numerous restaurants. During the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, she worked as a painter for a construction company and managed HB Culpeppers. She also cooked for seven years at the shore in New Jersey.
She returned to Indiana when her mother became ill; worked for Oak Hill Manor, Best Western and Rustic Lodge; and held a handful of other jobs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Richard and Robert; all close relatives; and Birdi Berkey, her companion for 30 years.
Barbara is survived by many good friends whom she loved.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, is entrusted with arrangements.
In memory of Barb, memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana County Humane Society.