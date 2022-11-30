Barbara Norland, 81, Indiana, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 4, 1941, in Erie, the daughter of the late Andrew and Ann Plucin.
Barbara was a 1959 graduate of the Villa Maria Academy, Erie, and a member of the St. Bernard’s Catholic Daughters of America. She was a past president of the Elk’s Women’s Auxiliary and a member of the VFW Auxiliary. She retired from Sears after 20 years of service.
She loved spending time with her family, but most of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing golf and mahjong with her many friends, hosting holiday dinners with her family and crafting with her grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her high-school sweetheart and loving husband of 61 years, John Reidar Norland; four children, Jennifer (Mike) Keefe, of Cranberry Township, Debbie (Joe) Silveri, of Homer City, Michael (Stacy) Norland, of Felton, Del., and David (Michelle) Norland, of Portsmouth, N.H.; 10 grandchildren: Michael (Lauren) Keefe, Emily Silveri, Justin Keefe, Kelly Keefe, Caroline Keefe, Nicholas Silveri, Alec Norland, Rebecca Norland, Morgan Norland and Jeffrey Norland; four great-grandchildren: Camdyn, Carson, Collin and Charlotte; and four siblings: Mary Ann (Danny) Meahl, Joanne (Fran) Friedrichs, Rosemarie (John) Hauser and David (Tina) Plucin.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a blessing service will be held at 3:30 p.m.
