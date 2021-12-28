Barbara Terry (Dembowski) Ruckdeschel, 74, of Home, was with family when she went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
She was born Oct. 2, 1947, and graduated from Shaler High School in 1965. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and girlfriend.
Barbara, better known to her family as Terry, was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Audrey (Stuckwish) Dembowski and her brother David Dembowski.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Amanda Ruckdeschel; her daughter Heather Ruckdeschel; five grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Joanne Dembowski; her boyfriend of 24 years, Robert Keith; and ex-husband, Richard Ruckdeschel.
A memorial service will be arranged by family and announced at a later date.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home will be assisting with funeral arrangements.