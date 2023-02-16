Barbara Yun, 85, of New Albany, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, surrounded by her family.
The daughter of William and Bertha (Brickell) Smathers, she was born May 7, 1937, in Somerset. She graduated first in her class in 1955 from Ebensburg High School, where she made lifelong friends with whom she actively kept in touch over the years. She attended Juniata College, where she met Fred, the love of her life, and graduated in three years in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and minor in psychology.
She married Fred on April 11, 1959. Following marriage, they lived for a year in Levittown and in Virginia and South Carolina during Fred’s several-year stint in the army. Beginning in 1963, they settled in Indiana, where they lived happily for 50 years and raised their family.
Barb worked in many roles, including teacher; social worker, where she especially enjoyed placing children with adoptive families; newspaper writer and editor; and physician receptionist. An active volunteer, Barb helped start and was the first co-director of Birthright of Indiana and helped launch Hospice of Indiana as the first co-volunteer coordinator.
Barb relished small-town Pennsylvania life, where she made many close friends and appreciated the natural beauty and evolving seasons. She loved her home in Indiana, and one of her favorite hobbies was decorating for all holidays and seasons. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and also enjoyed dancing, camping with her family, walking in the woods, sitting on her front porch and spotting for deer.
Barb was married to Fred for 62 wonderful years and was immensely proud of her family. She spent cherished travel times visiting her children and grandchildren and at annual family gatherings at Oglebay Resort. Barb and Fred moved to New Albany in 2013 to be nearer to family. Barb’s warm manner, her kindness and positive outlook and her bright smile will be missed dearly.
Barb is survived by four children: Curt Yun (Kelly), of Plymouth, Mich., Sharon Ebersole, of Carlisle, Vicki Foster (Bruce), of Lewis Center, Ohio, and Keith Yun (Lynn), of Canal Winchester, Ohio. She also is survived by seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Columbus Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home’s Columbus Northeast Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.