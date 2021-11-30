Barrett Lynn Baker, 69, of Indiana and formerly of Cherry Tree, unexpectedly died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.
Born Dec. 2, 1951, in Spangler, he was the son of William I. Baker and Evelyn I. (Fye) Baker.
Barry was a 1970 graduate of Harmony High School. After graduation, he attended Brandywine College in Wilmington, Del. He spent most of his life living in Cherry Tree and was an active member of Cross Cut Church in Hastings. He enjoyed reading and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his three sisters, Karen B. Johnston (Robert), Jennifer B. Mansell (Timothy) and Sally J. Simone (Chris). Other surviving family members include his seven nieces, one nephew and 11 great-nieces and -nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. The Baker Family will hold a private graveside service at East Ridge Cemetery, Burnside Township, Clearfield County.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.