Barry C. Custer, 81, of Seward, went home to be with the Lord peacefully ON Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Nov. 3, 1941, in Johnstown, he was the son of Edward and Mildred (Muir) Custer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Iona (Mazey) Custer; brother Harold “Bud” Custer; and sister Doris Colson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Baldwin) Custer; children Barry L. Custer and wife Donnalynn, Melinda Heming, John P. Custer and wife Jessica, Donna M. Decker and husband Michael, Kevin Mack and wife Beverly and Kip Mack and wife Betsie; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Thomas Custer; sister Faye Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barry was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Cuban Missile Crisis and a retired coal miner. He was a proud member of the UMWA and enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting and antiquing, as well as Saturday morning breakfast with family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of service at 8 p.m. today at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh.
Committal service and interment will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Armagh Cemetery, with Pastor Terry Reese officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.
