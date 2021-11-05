Barry Lynn Colgan, 62, of Indiana, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The son of Glenn and Barbara (Sago) Colgan, he was born Feb. 28, 1959, in Indiana.
Barry enjoyed camping, traveling with his wife (she was a travel nurse) and talking politics — but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.
Barry was the family historian and was a World War II history buff.
He will be remembered as a heck of a husband, brother, father and pappy.
Surviving are his wife, Kelly (Tucker) Colgan; children, Barry Colgan Jr.; Derek Colgan and his fiancée, Stacey; Angela Caruso and her husband, Chad; Elica Shaw; and Zachary Pruner and his wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Bella, Saphrine, Henry, Olive, Emmett, Tierney, Alex, Willow, Eli, Roman, River, Savanna, Rowdy, Finley, Cheyenne, Logan and Tristan; brother, Bobby Colgan and his wife, Britta; aunt, Harriett Manning and her husband, Jim; nephews, RJ and Sam Colgan; nieces, Brittney Dietrick and her husband, Eric, and Charly Colgan; mother-in-law, Mary L. Tucker; sisters-in-law, Kim Gardner and her husband, Ron; Cynthia Betts and her husband, Tom; and Jennifer Tucker.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Barbara Colgan; father-in-law, Richard Tucker; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends will be received today from 7 to 9 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
An additional hour of viewing will be held Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Allen Helman officiating.