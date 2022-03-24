Barry L. Rairie, 78, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Bernard and Louella (Hicks) Rairie, he was born June 20, 1943, in Sagamore.
Barry was a member of the VFW Post 6555 in Sagamore. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Barry will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Ellen (Lorenzo) Rairie; daughter, Jody (John) Eyler; brother, Bernard (Betty Jo) Rairie; grandchildren, Wade Eyler and Jessica (Tony) Stockdale; great-grandchildren, Sylias and Rayna Stockdale; and many nieces and nephews.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tammy Rairie; and a sister, Priscilla Hill.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment will be in the Harkleroad Cemetery.