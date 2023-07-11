Barry Robert Rodkey, 68, of New Florence, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home.
A son of William M. and Kathryn (Pardee) Rodkey, he was born Nov. 23, 1954, in Spangler.
Barry served his country in the U.S. Army during peacetime. He was a self-employed completion specialist in the oil and gas industry.
He is survived by three children: Nancy Stock, of South Rockwood, Mich., Candace Johnson, of Sussex, Wis., and Ron Rodkey and wife Anna, of Kittanning; six siblings: Gary Rodkey and wife Maggie, of Northern Cambria, Debbie Furr, of Northern Cambria, Ronald Rodkey and wife Norma, of New Florence, Ken Rodkey, of Nolo, Mona Blackwell, of Shelocta, and Lorraine Abramovich, of Northern Cambria; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; special friends Lori and Mike McGraw, of New Florence; a nephew, Scott Rodkey, of New Florence; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 12 siblings.
Per Barry’s request, there will be no visitation or services. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.
