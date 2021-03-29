Barry Wilson Pittman, 51, suddenly passed away in Blairsville on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
He is survived by his husband of seven years, Mark Pittman; a brother, Clifford Carter, of Florida; two sisters, Jeannie Carter, of Florida, and Jennifer Crews (Scott), of Virginia; three nieces, Michal Ann Carter (Christian), of Florida; Cecelia Peace (Jason), of Virginia; and Katie West (Tyler), of Virginia; five great-nephews and one great-niece; and a large host of cousins and dear friends up and down the East Coast. He also leaves behind his two dogs, Dozier Joe and Dexter Morgan.
Barry was preceded in death by his adored mother, Wilma Jeanne Blitch, and two elder brothers, James Hal Carter and Michael Leo Carter.
Barry was born in Jacksonville, Fla., one of six children, and he had an absolute zest for life, an infectious laugh and quick witted and ingenious responses that would cause hysterical laughter from those around him.
An avid animal lover, he was known to rescue whatever he could through local animal shelters. He was known for his excellent penmanship and the art of keeping personalized handwritten notes and letters alive in this technological world to the delight of his friends and family, who were always happy to receive a true heartfelt handwritten card in the mail regularly. Further, Barry kept his family line of loyalty to mastering the art of crochet and knitting to which he often sent exquisite scarves and blankets to those he loved. This world will never be the same without him in it.
At the request of Barry, there will be no visitation or service. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the summer months for immediate family members and close friends in Blairsville.
Memorial contributions on behalf of Barry may be sent to Action for Animals, PO Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650 (724) 539-2544.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
