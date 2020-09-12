Beatrice J. Blose, 71, of Shelocta, Plumcreek Township, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 10, 1949, and was a daughter of Venric J. and Lillian R. (Orr) Blose.
Beatrice was a 1967 graduate of Elderton High School. Although she was legally deaf since a small child and she never wore a hearing aid, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a certification in business management from Carlow College. Beatrice worked with the mentally and physically handicapped, and until recently was the business manager of her son’s chiropractic office.
Beatrice was baptized (immersed) for the remission of sins unto salvation and belongs to the body of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Because of His sacrifice on the cross, she is now spending eternity with her heavenly Father. Her greatest quest in life was to seek Truth. Beatrice preferred ancient scriptures such as the 1599 Geneva Bible. She was translating the 1549 Tyndale/Thomas Matthew Bible into modern English from a laser copy of the original.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald Blose. Surviving are her two sons, Dr. Samuel Barrett and his wife, Karyn, and Kurt Blose and his wife, Kayla, all of Shelocta; a precious grandson, Trevor Blose; a special brother, Venric E. Blose, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home; and a brother, Edward Blose, of Shelocta; three sisters, Florence L. McKenney, of Vilonia, Ariz.; Roberta Reefer and husband James, of Shelocta; and Lois E. Munson, of Indiana; sister-in-law Shirley Blose, of Margaret Manor; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews; a special niece, Paula Gatchel, of Vilonia, Ariz.; and special friends Linda and Dan Spencer, of Shelocta.
Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana. There will be no viewing or memorial services. Beatrice was extremely thankful for all the prayers, get-well cards and food that she received during her illness. A special thanks to Helping Hand in Rural Valley for their monetary gift. It’s requested that anyone wishing to make a donation on her behalf, please do so to either St. Jude or Shriner’s Hospitals for children.
The arrangements are being handled by Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.