Beatrice E. McKinney, 84, of New Florence, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Born May 1, 1938, in Lockport, she was the daughter of Boyd W. and Iva M. (Lute) Henderson.
In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by husband Harry E. McKinney, brothers Bruce and David Henderson and infant sisters Charlotte May and Judith Ann Henderson.
She is survived by children: Charlotte McKinney Mytrysak, Wade McKinney and wife Christine, Dave McKinney and wife Angela, Ron McKinney and Connie (McKinney) Sabella and husband Charles; grandchildren: Jason, Erik, David and Brianna Mytrysak; Randy, Justin (Amber), Bryan and Megan McKinney; and Amber and Ashlyn Sabella; great-grandchildren: Ethan Bendel, Willow “Skye” McKinney, Cullen Hinson, Kiara Anderson and soon-to-be-born Sophia Sabella; brothers, Norman and Roland Henderson; and a sister, Mona Boring.
Beatrice was a retired employee of Bestform and had previously worked as a seamstress at other garment factories. She enjoyed sewing, planting flowers, baking and spending time with her family.
Friends will be received at 11 a.m. today until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, with Pastor Ray McIntire officiating.
Interment will take place at Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.