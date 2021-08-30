Beatrice J. Stefan

Beatrice Joy (Isaacson) Stefan, 93, formerly of Clymer, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
Born Feb. 9, 1928, in Bitumen, Clinton County, she was a daughter of Edwin Isaacson and Sarah (Hueling) Isaacson.
She was the widow of Mike Stefan Sr., who died Jan. 30, 2006. They had been married 56 years prior to his death.
Bea was a graduate of the former Cowanshannock Township High School. Many remember her from her 31-plus years at Penns Manor Area Elementary School, where she was a receptionist and secretary. She retired in 1993.
She enjoyed reading, dancing, listening to music and playing cards.
Her greatest times were spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
She is remembered by her three sons, Michael Stefan Jr. (Dale), of Homer City; David L. Stefan (Amy), of Homer City; and Dennis C. Stefan (Denise), of Cookport. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dana Beatty (Jason), of New Florence; Ryan Stefan (Kayla), of Hollidaysburg; Lindsey Guzzo (Joseph), of Olmsted Falls, Ohio; Valerie Stefan, of Pittsburgh; Stacy Stefan, of Homer City; Shannon Stefan, of Pittsburgh; and Chad Stefan (LeeAnn), of Duncansville. Bea’s great-grandchildren are Beau Romansic, Max Beatty, Anna Beatty, Ella Beatty, Everleigh Stefan and Sydney Guzzo.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Doris Isaacson, and brother, Edward Isaacson.
Friends will be received Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Clymer, where her funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
