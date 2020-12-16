Beatty H. Dimit Jr., 95, of Indiana, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Communities at Indian Haven.
Born in Rochester, Oct. 22, 1925, he was a son of Beatty H. Dimit Sr. and Irene M. (Morgan) Dimit. He was the husband of the late Miriam Elizabeth (Hood) Dimit, who died May 18, 2019. They were married for 67 years.
Beatty served in the U.S. Army from January 1944 until he was honorably discharged in February 1946. He attained the rank of sergeant and served for 17 months in Italy. After his service, he graduated from the Indiana State Teacher’s College and Penn State University, where he received his master’s degree. He later retired from Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he worked for many years.
One of his many hobbies was repairing watches and clocks.
He was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana, where he was an usher for more than 50 years.
Beatty is survived by his daughter, Sallie E. Battick, of Indiana; and his grandchildren: William J. Allison III and Jason Augustus Allison. He will also be missed by six great-grandchildren and brother-in-law, George E. Hood.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John H. Dimit, Robert M. Dimit and Harold S. Dimit.
Services for the Dimit family will be held at a later date.
Inurnment will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana. Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church: 695 School St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.