Beau Lawerence Lydick came into the world on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. He went home to be with Our Lord the very same day.
Beau is survived by his mother, Rosa; his father, Tim; and his brothers, Ford and Liam. A private family funeral service for Beau was held on his behalf.
“Our son is home, he will never know the pain and heartache of this cruel, cruel world. We put our trust and love in God. Mommy and Daddy love you so much Beau!” — Rosa and Tim Lydick.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.