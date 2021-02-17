Becky L. Barrett

Becky L. (Moore) Barrett, 46, of NuMine, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Dec. 3, 1974, in Kittanning, to Russell W. and Mary E. (Robinson) Moore.
Becky was a 1993 graduate of Dayton High School and the Lenape Vo-Tech Nursing Program. She married her high school sweetheart, David L. Barrett, on Aug. 19, 1995. Becky attended Summit Church in Indiana and formerly New Hope Assembly of God in NuMine, where she served in the church nursery and hospitality, and was extremely active alongside her husband in the youth ministry.
Becky was a true “busy bee”; she never stopped and was very active. She was legendary for her hospitality and always made sure the food and decorations were perfect and that everyone felt like the guest of honor.
She was a true foodie and enjoyed traveling with Julia for the sole purpose of trying new restaurants and dishes. She would then replicate the dishes exactly and share them with her friends and family. Becky loved traveling and visiting new places, and seeing new things. She always had a plan for the trip, day and night, and never wanted to miss a thing.
She cherished the holidays, enjoyed Christmas parties, dressing up, cookie exchanges and being with her family and friends. Becky adored her dog, Tazia, and had a special language of commands for her pets that she shared with her family. She loved gardening and taking care of her plants, flowers and vegetables. She will be lovingly remembered for her selflessness, always putting everybody else first.
Her memory will be cherished by her parents, Russell and Mary Moore, of Templeton; her loving husband, David L. Barrett; her three sons, Hunter D. Barrett, Drake E. Barrett and Easton W. Barrett; her daughter, Julia C. Barrett, all at home in NuMine; a brother, Mark W. Moore, and wife Donna, of Harrisburg; many nieces and nephews; and her father-in-law, Lyle D. Barrett, of Dayton.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Lorena Barrett.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Becky’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.