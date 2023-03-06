Benjamin L. Ressler Jr., 83, of Blairsville, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
The son of Benjamin L. Sr. and Lyda (Rager) Ressler, he was born May 30, 1939, in Blairsville.
Prior to retirement, Benjamin was a truck driver for Advanced Auto Parts. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Benjamin was a member of the Blairsville VFW, Blairsville Elks and the Wild Turkey Association. Benjamin was an avid hunter.
In addition to his parents, Benjamin was preceded in death by his brother, Robert M. Ressler Sr.; and an infant sister, Edna G. Ressler.
Benjamin is survived by his two daughters, Tammy L. Downs, of Latrobe, and Tonia L. Lynch, of Latrobe; one brother, William Ressler and wife Beth, of Ligonier; one sister, Annabelle McIntire and husband Sam, of Blairsville; three grandchildren, Derrick B. Downs (Mandi), Tawni Lynch and Joseph Lynch; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
At the family’s request, the services will be private for the family.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc. 529 N. Chestnut St. Derry, PA 15627, (724) 694-8331.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneral home.com.