Benjamin Mack

Benjamin Alonzo Mack, 78, of Crystal River, Fla., passed away Thursday,
Aug. 27, 2020, after suffering complications of a stroke.
He was born May 2, 1942, in Vintondale, to Benjamin T. Mack and Geraldine (Dias) Mack.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald, and sister, Margurite (Hayner) Mack.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Linda (Campbell) Mack, and children: Melissa Thompson, Michelle McMullen, and Benjamin Theodore Mack. Also surviving are his sister, Hazel (Ressler) Mack, and brother, Donald James Mack. Ben and Linda had five grandchildren: Austin, Chance, Tyler, Ethan and Owen. There are three great-grandchildren: Weston, Oakley and Addison.
Ben enjoyed working on old cars, building things, helping others and caring for his family. He was a quiet person who had an influence on many people through his kindness and knowledge. We will miss him.