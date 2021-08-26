Benjamin Morgan Jr. passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. He was born on March 1, 1927, in McIntyre.
Ben was a veteran of WWII, serving in the 88th Infantry in Italy, earning the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. He was a longtime Young Township Supervisor, one of the founding members of the McIntyre Fire Company and also a Pennsylvania forest fire warden. In addition, he was an active member of Young Township Lions Club, CY Sportsman Club, Saltsburg VFW, Township Association of Supervisors and ICSEA.
Ben was an avid fan of the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and NASCAR. He loved fishing and working outside on his property.
He is survived by sons, Kevin (Carolyn), of Flowery Branch, Ga., and Randy (Gina), of Homer City; and a sister, Elsie Howard, of Homer City. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Amanda Williams, of Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Benneto Pasquale (Morgia) Morgan and Giuseppina Josephine (Giampietro) Morgan; his wife, Frances P. (Kostick) Morgan; brothers, Nicholas, Elmer, William, Joseph and James; and sisters, Louise (Sebrowski), Teresa (Stuler) and Victoria (Castellani).
A graveside service will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Ben’s family requests that masks be worn.
Memorial donations in Ben’s memory may be made to the following: the VNA Family Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701; Saltsburg American Legion Post #57, 17530 PA-286, Saltsburg, PA 15681; or Church of the Good Shepherd, 100 Good Shepherd Drive, Kent, PA 15725.