Benjamin W. Witmer, 63, of Josephine, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home.
Born Dec. 29, 1956, in Indiana, he was the son of Harry D. Witmer and Ellen M. (Tirney) Witmer.
Ben had been employed as a carpenter for many years. He loved going to car shows, hunting, fishing and his dog, Thor. You could always find Ben tinkering in his garage.
Survivors include his son, Ben Witmer and wife Janeen, Black Lick; grandchildren, Devon Witmer, Isaac Witmer, Quinton Witmer, Benjamin Witmer, Kyle Doerr, Santana Myers, Dillan Palmer, Damion Krouse and Kaden Kuzemczak; great-grandchild, Avana Palmer; brother, Robert Witmer and wife Edna, Cherry Tree; sisters, Donna Shirley and companion Bill, Black Lick; Kathy Witmer, Homer City; and Vicky Smerker, Venus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Billy Shane Doerr; daughter, Cheri Doerr; sister, Sandy Steffey; brothers, Richard, Walter and Harry Witmer; half-brother, Richard “Rick” Witmer; and half-sister, Estelle Smith.
In keeping with Benjamin’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held in the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, on Friday at 11 a.m. Masks are required in the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, to help with funeral costs.