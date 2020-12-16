Bentley M. Wetzel, the 2-year-old son of Tyler Wetzel and Christa Kime, of Burnside, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Children’s Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Bentley, always happy and lovable, with a contagious smile, was born Jan. 17, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by maternal great-grandfather, William Kime.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by paternal great-grandparents, John and Marlene Wetzel, Cherry Tree, and John and Lois Patterson, Northern Cambria; maternal great-grandparents, Vera Kime, Cherry Tree, Norman Overman, East Run, and Deb Overman, Glen Campbell; paternal grandparents, Donna Wetzel and Steven Dewitt, Burnside, and Matthew Patterson, Northern Cambria; and maternal grandparents, Michael and Michelle Kime, Gipsy. He is also survived by aunts and uncles Libby Bernd, Penn Run; Selena Sturgeon, Cherry Tree; Monnica Patterson, Northern Cambria; Zachary Gerlesky, Cherry Tree; and Dalton Dewitt, Burnside; and many other great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
Bentley taught us a lot about life and a special way to love.
A private ceremony will be held for the immediate family.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.