Bernadette M. Jablunovsky, 81, of Indiana, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Yatesboro on Nov. 29, 1938, she was the daughter of John Jablunovsky and Mary (Centko) Jablunovsky.
Bernadette graduated from Shannock Valley High School in 1956 and St. Francis School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, as well as The University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1975.
She retired as a lieutenant colonel after serving for 28 years in the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps. Part of this time was spent as a flight nurse during the Vietnam War.
In retirement, she served for 16 years as the executive director for Birthright of Indiana County and also sat on the board for Clairvaux Commons Inc.
Faith was an important part of her life, and she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana.
Bernadette is survived by her brother, Phillip A. Jablunovsky and wife, Dorothy; sister-in-law, Carol Jablunovsky; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John Jablunovsky (infant), Matilda Polanovsky, Velma Jablunovsky, Mary Turify, Elizabeth Kasarda, Anne Jablunovsky, Theresa Jablunovsky and Christopher Jablunovsky.
Bernadette’s family would like to thank her caregivers from VNA for their years of assistance and companionship and the staff at Indiana Regional Medical Center, who were there for her when we could not be.
Friends will be received Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, with Father Richard Owens as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Birthright, 216 Dibert St., Johnstown PA 15901 or to the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson. org/ways-to-give.
