Bernard “Bernie” Cable, 78, of Robinson, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 10, 1943, to Samuel Cable and Gloria (Miller) Cable Arnold.
He is survived by his sister, Sammie Rae (Cable) Fastenau; half-siblings, Kathy Olka, Mary McHugh, and Mark and Kevin Arnold; nieces, Robin Fastenau, Meg Young, Cathy Davis and Shelley Freeman; great-nieces and -nephews, Rob and Molly Young, Charlie and Cole Davis and Miller, Pressley and Stormer Freeman; and cousins, Holly and Aaron Shomo and Darlene Williams.
Bernie was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from West Wheatfield Township in road maintenance. He volunteered at Robinson Community Center and the local food bank. Bernie was an avid walker. Even at 78 years old, he’d walk nearly eight miles a day.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church in New Florence with Pastor Marsha Adams officiating. Military honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Robinson Community Center, 154 High St., Robinson, PA 15944, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. Condolences may be made at www.hindmanfuneral homes.com.