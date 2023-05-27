Bernard “Bernie” Steven Higgins, 75, of Glen Campbell, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, passing peacefully at the home of his niece, Denice George, with Denice and her husband, John, by his side. Bernard’s beloved cat, “Kitty,” never left his side during his final hours.
The son of Allan F. and Margaret Mae (Ellsmore) Higgins, he was born on Aug. 7, 1947, in Glen Campbell.
Bernard was a graduate of Purchase Line High School Class of 1967. He lived his entire life in Glen Campbell and was a avid Glen Campbell historian.
His working career included the Prushnok Coal Company, the Glen Campbell American Legion and the Glen Campbell Borough Water Authority, where he worked for 33 years. Bernard was also a member of the Burnside Cemetery Association.
He was well known and loved in the local Amish community, especially by the children with whom he shared lollipops. They were his second family.
Bernard is survived by sister-in-law, Sara Baker Higgins (wife of brother John), and numerous nieces and nephews, including his niece, Denice and husband John George, who cared for him and considered him part of their immediate family. They shared their home with Bernard during his final days.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his six brothers: John, David and wife Reba, Donald and wife Bonnie, Allan Richard, Nelson and George Higgins; his two sisters: Janet Vadasy and husband James and Helen Fulton and husband Ralph.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday immediately following the visitation with Pastor Gary Alberding officiating. Interment will take place at Burnside Cemetery.
