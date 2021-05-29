Bernard “Buddy” Greene Jr., 59, of Clymer, went on to join his Heavenly Father suddenly on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
On March 11, 1962, Buddy was born in Indiana to Bernard Greene Sr. and Donna Jean (Kunkle) Greene.
He grew up in Starford and attended Purchase Line Area School District. He was a member of Purchase Line Church of the Brethren, where he was baptized. His parents instilled their love of God in him and taught him early on to be thankful for the little things. In 1980, he went on to follow in his father’s footsteps and join the Local 9 bricklayer union. He worked in the construction trade until 2018.
Buddy loved his lifelong partner, Deb. He knew her his entire life. Growing up as neighbors, they lived on connecting farms. It started off as a casual friendship and later developed into a relationship, full of lasting love.
With a competitive spirit, Buddy lived life on the edge. He loved to hunt and fish since the age of 12. He was very athletic and enjoyed playing sports such as basketball and football, along with track and field. Later on, he continued his love of athletics through becoming an avid supporter of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. Buddy was always a funny guy who could make anyone laugh. He enjoyed the simple things in life, such as sleeping under the starry night sky, going for rides, camping adventures and making someone smile through giving away the jerky he made. He was a generous man. Bernard would never fail to offer, or give away, all of the money he had in his pocket to family and friends anytime he saw them. Whenever Buddy felt that he wronged someone, he would show up to apologize and make it right, without hesitation. One could guarantee if they had a rough day, Buddy was always there with a hug and a smile. He would make the ladies feel special by telling them how beautiful they are. You could always find him standing up for the people he loved no matter the cost.
Surviving are his partner of 37 years, Debra Boyer; mother Donna (Kunkle) Greene; sisters Kimberly (Jose) Chi and Sally (Robert) Lute; brothers Randy (Sandy) Greene, Garry (Demita) Greene and Scott (Amy) Greene; and Debra’s children, Stephanie (Shane) Decker and Matthew (Dory) Stewart. He is also survived by his dog that he considered as his child, Chism; as well as six aunts, five uncles, 18 nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and -nephews, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard (Donna) Greene Sr.; grandfathers Thomas Amby Greene and Floyd Israel Kunkle; grandmothers Cora (Brickell) Greene and Alice (Wellen) Kunkle; and two uncles and four aunts.
Funeral arrangements will be conducted through Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
A joint funeral service for Bernard Greene Jr. and Bernard Greene Sr. will be held at Purchase Line Church of the Brethren on June 24 at 7 p.m. Condolences and donations can be made to Debra Boyer through Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd.
Buddy is missed and loved dearly. Bulldog, we will carry your memories forever in our hearts. Until we meet again, his family will remember his parting words, “pray for me.”