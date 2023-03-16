Bernard Charles Albright, 76, of Penn Run, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023, while surrounded by his loved ones.
Born Sept. 18, 1946, in Tide, he was the son of Bernard Lee and Mary Ann (Miller) Albright.
A man of many nicknames, “Chuck” graduated from Indiana High School, class of 1964.
After high school, “Chuckie” was employed by Penn Dot as a draftsman. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1965 to 1970. He proudly served in the Vietnam War. Upon returning safely home, he married the love of his life, Peggy, and started a family. They attended Grace Methodist Church.
“Charlie” went on to work at the Homer City Generating Station, from which he retired in 2002. He then went on to build a successful power equipment business, farm and storage business.
“Sir Charles” later became involved with the VFW and was past commander of Post 1989 in Indiana and district VFW commander. Also, as a master mason, he served in multiple roles and was twice the worshipful master of the Indiana-Franklin Lodge 313.
He worked to further Masonic knowledge and mentor new Masons and spent countless hours mentoring and teaching at the school of instruction in Kittanning. “Chuckmeister” worked through the degrees in the Masonic Lodge and the York Rite to become a Templar Knight.
“Chuckles” was always an advocate for veterans’ rights, who worked to improve the treatment of all veterans of all military campaigns and branches.
“Cherkie” and Peggy spent their last nine winters in the warm Arizona sun doing what they loved, golfing and making new friends.
As a loving husband, father and grandfather, “Pap” took great pride in his plentiful garden of garlic and asparagus, perfecting his gnocchi-making skills and uplifting his friends and family with laughter. He will be greatly missed by all who have been blessed to know and love him.
Surviving is his wife of 54 years (108 if you asked Chuck), Peggy Ruth (Cook) Albright; son Bryan (Heather) Albright and their children Madison and Braydon, of Cherry Tree; daughter Amy Albright (Bob Winslow) and her children Kristen, Joshua, Brandon and Max, of Ebensburg; sisters Eleanor (Bob) Romance and Evelyn (Bob) Petrovsky; sisters-in-law Olga Cook and Carol Cook; and many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Preceding Chuck in death were his parents; infant sister; grandparents; and brothers-in-law Vernon Cook and John Cook.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A Masonic service will be conducted at 5 p.m. with service to follow at 7 p.m. in the Lefdahl Chapel, with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating.
Interment will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Oakland Cemetery with military honors.
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away” Revelation 21:4.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Grace Methodist Church, 712 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com