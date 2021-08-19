Bernard D. Houllion

Bernard David Houllion, 89, left this earth peacefully in his sleep, in Punxsutawney on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
He was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Butler to Geraldine Marie (Schnur) and Lucian Anthony Houllion.
Bernard was a professional land surveyor for 60 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a proud member of the 50 Degree Below Club of the 4th Infantry Regiment.
He also enjoyed gardening in his spare time.
Bernard married Ethel Vasiloff on Nov. 7, 1953. Together they had seven children, Bernadette (Peter) Alexandratos, David (Deidre) Houllion, Lynn (Murry) Medsger, Celeste Houllion, Marlowe (Rita) Houllion and Melissa (Scott) Bair. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, an infant son and his brothers and sisters, Eugene, Regis, Diane and Phyllis.
Bernard’s funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
At his family’s request, a private funeral service will be held for him at a later date.