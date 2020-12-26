Bernard E. Gaff, 80, of Shelocta, passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1940, in Cedar Crest to Charles Wesley and Margaret Ruth (Beatty) Gaff.
Bernard worked as a boilermaker for the Boilermakers Union Local 154. For many years, he enjoyed stock car racing and horse racing.
Bernard liked to hunt, fish, shoot trap and kept very busy with his many interests.
His memory will be cherished by his two sons, Bernie E. Gaff Jr. and wife Pam, of Shelocta, and Steven W. Gaff and wife Barb, of Lewistown; two granddaughters, Brittany Reed and husband Mark and Ashley Filler and husband James; one great-granddaughter, Isabelle Rose Gaff; and a sister, Darlene Park; and husband Bill, of Mifflintown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of nearly 50 years, Linda Kay Gaff, who he married on Nov. 24, 1961, and who passed away on March 4, 2011; brothers Richard Gaff and John Gaff and an infant brother, Charles Gaff.
Friends and family will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Angel De La Cruz officiating.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Interment was in the Elderton Cemetery, Elderton. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bernard’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.