Bernard Greene

Bernard “Bud” Greene, 88, of Clymer, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, peacefully in his home with his wife at his side, holding his hand.
On Oct. 9, 1932, Bud was born in Pittsburgh to Thomas Amby Greene Sr. and Cora Estella (Brickell) Greene. When he was 8 years old, his family moved from Pittsburgh to Clymer, where he became the self-proclaimed “Duke of Dixonville.”
A longstanding member of the Purchase Line Church of the Brethren, where he was baptized, Bud was indulged in his faith and proud to admit he read the Bible cover-to-cover twice.
Bernard went on to actively serve in the Korean War. Although he was not very fond of talking about his service, he would always say: “No one ever attacked Greenland while I was on guard.” He was pleased that all of his brothers and one of his grandsons went on to serve.
He later joined the union 75/9 bricklayer in 1958, until he retired in 1994. Soon after joining the union, Bud married his wife, just shy of 62 years, Donna Jean (Kunkle) Greene, on April 18, 1959. Together, the two had and raised six children.
Bud and his brother, Thomas, purchased their family farm from their parents. They both raised their families and lived there for the rest of their lives. Bud and Donna’s children then went on to have children and later grandchildren, all whom called him “Poppy” and her “Ma.”
Poppy was very happy his children learned the lesson “if you worked hard and helped your fellow man, God would provide.” All of his children either went into the medical field or took after him in the union construction trade.
Surviving are his wife, Donna (Kunkle) Greene; children, Kimberly (Jose) Chi, Sally (Robert) Lute, Bernard (Debra) Greene Jr., Randy (Sandy) Greene, Garry (Demita) Greene, and Scott (Amy) Greene; sisters, Virginia (Albert) Ankele and Barbara Greene; brother, John (Dora) Greene; sisters-in-law, Helen (Thomas) Greene and Bonnie (Fred) Kunkle; and brothers-in-law, Michael (Denise) Kunkle and Richard (Dolores) Kunkle. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, James (Hazel) Greene and Thomas (Helen) Greene; sisters, Ruby (Laird) Orr, Jane (Lefty) Brocious, and Victoria (Roy) Woods; and sister-in-law, Delores (Butch) Kunkle.
Funeral arrangements will be conducted through Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Due to the current circumstances, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life dinner will be held for close friends and family when the time is appropriate. Thank you to Grane Hospice who made it possible for Bud to pass at home peacefully with his family.
Bud is loved and missed dearly by us all, until we meet again, “Abba Dabba.”