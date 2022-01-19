Bernard J. Kowchuck Jr., 71, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born May 1, 1950, in Ernest, he was a son of Bernard J. Kowchuck Sr. and Agnes (Usko) Kowchuck.
Bernard was a veteran of the Vietnam era, having served with the Army. He was a longtime member of AA. Bernard enjoyed car shows and gardening and loved being with his family, especially at holidays.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Macie Jo Kowchuck and Tammy Kowchuck; and one brother, Edward Kowchuck.
Bernard is survived by one daughter, Michelle Schall and her husband, Daniel, of Washington, Pa.; one son, Todd J. Kowchuck, of Virginia; one brother, James Kowchuck, of Derry; one sister, Katherine Longeneker and her husband, Rich, of Blairsville; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitations or services. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
