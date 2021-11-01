“Don’t count the days, make the days count.” A motto lived by a great man.
Bernard L. “Coach” McQuown passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village.
Bernie was born Feb. 4, 1936, in Cloe, to Bernard and Myrtle Mae (Grube) McQuown.
He was a 1954 graduate of Punxsutawney High School, where he was a standout football player. He attended Juniata College where he was an All American Offensive Guard. Bernie graduated from Juniata in 1958 with a degree in history. Bernie dreamed of being a coach and began his career as an assistant at Punxsutawney High School. He went on to head coaching positions at East Brady for three years and Kane High School for four years.
Bernie came to Indiana in 1966 and spent the next 20 years coaching the Lil Indians. During his tenure, he had two undefeated seasons and won three CENPAC championships. Bernie was Coach of the Year in 1980, Indiana County Coach of the Year four times and coached the 1979 West team in the Big 33. He served Indiana High School as a history teacher and guidance counselor. Bernie was inducted into the Indiana County Hall of Fame, Punxsutawney Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
Although coaching was Bernie’s life, so was his faith and family. Bernie married the love of his life, Barbara Jo, on June 14, 1958. They shared 63 amazing years together. Together they shared two daughters, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bernie always gave of himself. He was a Make-A-Wish volunteer, a member of the Greenwood Cemetery board and volunteered at ICCAP.
Bernie was a man of great faith. He was a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and was a member of the Fellowship Christian Athletes. He set a Christian example for all who knew him. Bernie loved to golf and will be missed by his golf buddies, Greg, Dave, Fred, Ken, Blair, Lisle and Gary.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Barbara (Crissman); daughters, Kathy (Greg) Jones, of Homer City, and Kim (Mark) Campbell, of Wilmington, N.C.; the loves of his life, his five grandchildren, Adam (Kim) Jones, Amanda (Abe) Nielsen, Andy Campbell, Matthew (Madelyne) Jones and Kevin Campbell; his five great-grandchildren, Callie and Delaney Jones, Henry and Claire Nielsen and baby boy Jones due in January. He is also survived by his brother, Bill McQuown and wife Kathy, of Williamsport; sister-in-law, Evelyn McQuown; nephews, Luke and Beau; and niece, Amy.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim McQuown.
Visitation will be held Tuesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services for Coach Bernie will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Graystone Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rob Sparr to officiate. Everyone meet at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following: Make-A-Wish, 219 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or Fellowship of Christian Athletes, c/o Scott Weigner, 622 Maple St., Indiana, PA 15701 or ATTN: IUP Football Foundations for IUP, Sutton Hall, Room G1, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.