Bernard “Murph” John Murray, 85, of Coral, died Sept. 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Bernard and Kathryn Grace Murray and was born Nov. 20, 1936, in Indiana.
Bernard attended Mass daily and was the altar server at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines. He was on the parish council and coordinated the Lenten appeal for several years. Bernard was a founding member of the Homer City Boosters Club; and a member of the American Legion, Post 493, Homer City. He was a 50-year Pittsburgh Steelers season ticket holder and loved Pittsburgh sports teams, including the Pirates and the Penguins. Bernard was also a devoted fan of IUP and Homer-Center sports teams and was the biggest Notre Dame fan in Indiana County. He especially loved vacationing at Hilton Head Island with his family.
Bernard is survived by his son Patrick M. Murray and daughter-in-law Kathleen (Grego) Murray, of Blairsville. He is also survived by his sisters Gail (Ray) Risinger and Marcy Braga, both of Blairsville; and his brother Bill (Betty) Murray, of Homer City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Monica; and his sister Mary Smith.
Family and friends will be received Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of Blessing Service at 10:30 a.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Homer City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Homer City Area Athletic Boosters Club, P.O. Box 11, Homer City, PA, 15748, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, for directions to the funeral home or to make a donation to the above charities in Bernard’s name.