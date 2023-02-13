Bernard R. Peterman, 83, of Indiana, formerly of Gastown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Bethany Place Care Center.
He was born April 9, 1939, in Indiana, the son of Willis and Helen (Prugh) Peterman.
Bernard worked many years at the Apollo Gas Company. After retirement, he enjoyed time refinishing his 1939 John Deere — a tractor that he took to many parades and antique shows. He took pride in his collection as well.
Bernard spent many Friday and Saturday evenings at the local dirt tracks. He drove a push truck at Dog Hollow for a couple of years. He liked eating out and would meet the “guys” at the local Sandwich House. Bernard adored his bluebirds and had made several bluebird houses.
His memory will be cherished by his daughters, Rita Shreckengost and husband Matt, of Indiana, and Joni Huey and husband Steven, of Penn Run; as well as his brother, Blair Peterman and wife Sandy, of Elderton. He is also leaving behind four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Barbara Love officiating.
Interment will be in Atwood Cemetery, Atwood.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Bethany Place and AseraCare Hospice for the excellent care provided to Bernard.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 South Main St., Elderton.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bernard’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.