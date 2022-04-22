Bernard W. Wagner

Bernard Wayne Wagner was born to Harry Leroy Wagner and Frances Virginia Boyer Wagner on Feb. 17, 1940, and died on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home in Woodstock, Ga.
Originally from Home, he attended Marion Center High School.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Catherine Ferrier Wagner; two daughters, Wendy Kesler (Robert), of Douglasville, Ga., and Melissa McVey (Samuel), of Ellijay, Ga; four grandchildren, Thomas Kesler, Kyra Kesler, Levi McVey and Alexander McVey.
Bernard will be cremated and his ashes interred at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date.