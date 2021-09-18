Bernice (Babe) Tanner, age 91, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
She was currently a resident of Moorehead Place Senior Living Community, where she enjoyed socializing with her peers and staff. She was eager to participate in all activities and was always first in line.
She was born Dec. 20, 1929, in Indiana, to Samuel and Flora (Sebring) Poole.
She was a member of Homer City United Methodist Church, where she served on various committees.
She devoted her life to her family, leaving her position as a waitress at the Holiday Inn.
Babe was a farm girl at heart. She told her children and grandchildren many stories about life on the Brush Valley farm with her Mom, Dad and 11 brothers and sisters.
Her favorite pastimes and hobbies included baking, shopping with her family and friends, keeping an immaculate house and, most of all, spending time with her family.
She always provided support and love for her family and instilled in them strong values that have served them well.
Anyone who knew Babe was touched by her kindness. She will be missed more than words can say.
On July 1, 1950, she married Richard (Dick) Tanner. Together they had two wonderful children of whom they were very proud of.
Babe is survived by her son, Larry (Shirlee) Tanner, of Homer City; grandchildren, Eric (Kelly) Rokosky, of Selinsgrove, Kevin ( Ellen) Tanner, of Elizabethtown, and Craig (Dayna) Tanner, of Latrobe; and great-grandchildren, Garrett, Caleb, Ethan, Sydney, Sean and Brooke; her great-granddog, Nico; and many nieces and nephews.
Babe was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; her daughter, Mary; her son-in-law, Bill; brothers, Russell, LeRoy, Chester, Bruce, Wayne, Paul, Richard and James; and sisters, Louise, June and Hester.
There will be a private service for the family with her Pastor Katrina Laude officiating. Interment to follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 South Main St., Homer City, PA 15748.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. To make a donation or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.bowserfh.com.