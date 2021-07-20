Bernice “Bea” Harris, 94, of Homer City, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Thomas G. and Norah (McLaine) Armstrong, she was born Sept. 6, 1926, in Plumville.
Bea was very active in her community and was a lifetime resident of Indiana County. She was a member of the Indiana County Federation of Democratic Women and was awarded Democratic Woman of the Year in 2006.
Bea was on the planning committee that established the Homer City Social Center for senior citizens and was councilwoman on the Homer City Borough council for 22 years, where she was head of the financial committee. She was awarded the Homer City Citizen of the Year Award.
In addition to all the above achievements, Bea was the bar manager at the Holiday Inn for 10 years, and in her younger years the first female bus driver in the Homer City School District, and was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout den mother. She worked with her son, Forrest, at Sanso’s Italian Deli and Pizza for over 20 years while creating her private labeled original recipe “Grammy Bea’s Italian Salad Dressing”
Surviving are her three children, Dianna Lynn Harris, of Homer City; Forrest E. (Mary Lee) Harris; Bernadine (Jeff) Frantz, of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, George (Rhonda) Ruth and Nicolette Ria Harris; great-grandchildren Kyle Walter and Erin Elizabeth Ruth; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Chick Scott; and great-grandpuppies Pixie and Poe.
Preceding Bea in death were her parents; husband Walter; brothers Lee and Jack Armstrong; sisters Pearl Armstrong and Dolly Barrow; and seven half-brothers and -sisters.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 24, at 1 p.m., at the Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 Ridge Ave., Homer City, PA 15748.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to the Hope Church at the above address.