Bernice E. Bavone

Bernice E. (Shermenti) Bavone, 82, of Homer City, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Beacon Ridge.
She was the daughter of Andrew and Mildred (Zoldak) Shermenti and was born Oct. 24, 1938, in Saltsburg.
Bernice was a foot reflexologist who started her business in 1978. She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Bernice was a volunteer at the Homer City Food Bank and a graduate of Saltsburg High School, Class of 1957.
She is survived by her husband, Fred A. Bavone Jr.; her son, Fred A. Bavone, Homer City; and her sister, Mary Ann Davis and husband Nick Davis, Saltsburg.
She is also survived by her nephews, Nick Davis Jr. and Christa, and Lou Davis and wife Pam.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Beacon Ridge, AseraCare Hospice, Dr. Cash and all of her doctors.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no services.