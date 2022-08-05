Bernice I. (Fairley) Shank, 82, of Clymer, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 1, 1940, in Indiana, she was the daughter of John and Grace (Smith) Fairley.
Bernice was a member of Clymer Methodist Church. She loved gardening and doing the Sunday crossword puzzle; Bernice was also an avid reader. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie; husband, Skip Helmeid, of Clymer; one grandson, Robert Helmeid and wife Morgan; and one great-granddaughter, Parker Helmeid.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Shank, on June 27, 2022; two sisters, Joan and LaRue; and one brother, Bob.
All services will be private. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, is honored in assisting the Shank family.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
