Bernice Zamba, 90, of Homer City, formerly of Seward, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, while tending to her much-loved garden.
Bernice was born on Aug. 6, 1929, in her grandmother’s home in Boltz (Charles) to Paul and Lucille (Ooghe) Marabito.
Bernice grew up in Robindale (Smokeless), where her father worked as a coal miner. Prior to her retirement, Bernice worked as a cook at Pleasant Valley Golf Course alongside her good friend Rita Yaworski. Bernice was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish in Seward. She was a dedicated member of the Rosary Altar Society and a former CCD teacher. Bernice loved to crochet, garden, play bingo, visit casinos and travel. She enjoyed beach vacations with her family.
She was a loving mother to her five children: LaVerne Altimus (Richard), Bolivar; Joette Dudeck (John), Penn Run; Michelle Zamba (Jimmy), Indiana; Yvonne Buterbaugh (Dennis), Homer City; and Paul Zamba (Sandy), Blairsville. She was known affectionately as “Bece” to her 10 grandchildren: Nicole Smith, Teresa O’Neill, Marissa Dudeck, John Dudeck, Joshua Buterbaugh, Aimee Doyle, Amanda Doyle, Aaron Doyle, Alexa Zamba and Tara Zamba; and numerous great-grandchildren. Bernice also is survived by brother Paul Marabito; sister Emilie and husband George Marino; and good friend Pat Dohoda.
Bernice was the devoted wife of the late Joseph Zamba, who passed away in 1994. They had been married for 43 years. She was also preceded in death by granddaughter Lisa Dudeck, along with her parents and sisters, Mary (Sis) Kruk and Jean Davis, and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. On Wednesday at 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward. Interment will follow at Armagh Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, wearing of a face covering and social distancing will be required and only 25 people at a time will be permitted in the funeral home.
