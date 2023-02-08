Bert A. Byers, 79, of Indiana, passed away at St. Andrew’s Village on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
He was born in Indiana to Bert Sr. and Thelma (Gardner) Byers on June 24, 1943.
Bert graduated from Indiana High School in 1961. During his high school years, he worked for Henry Hall with his brother, Calvin. He then drove truck with his father for Mears Coal Company, later owning and operating his own coal truck hauling for Leasure Coal. Bert sold his truck in 1984 and began working at Sharp Paving, retiring after 20 years of service. He served as a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard for six years.
Bert’s favorite place was in his garage, repairing and painting lawn tractors, golf carts and especially antique cars, having restored several Ford Mustangs including a 1950 Ford Convertible as well as a 1939 Ford Coupe. He loved his dogs, especially schnauzers, some who rode with him on his lawn tractor.
Bert leaves behind his high school sweetheart, whom he married on May 15, 1965, Candis C. (Jones) Byers, of Indiana; children, Kimberly (Scott) Forrester, of Indiana, and Michelle (William) Henry, of Knox; granddaughters Kelly and Kristen Forrester and Paige and Abbey Henry; sisters Beverly Byers, of Indiana, and Joyce (Charles “Buck”) Crossland, of Indiana; sisters-in-law Charlotte Overman, of Indiana, and Joy Byers, of Indiana; brother-in-law Mark (Patricia) Jones, of Home; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bert was preceded in death by brothers George and his wife, Elsie Overman, Calvin Overman and Ted Byers.
Friends will be received by Bert’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at St. Andrew’s Village as well as VNA Hospice for the superior care Bert received during his time with them, as well as his good friends, Roger and Becky Widdowson.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bert’s name may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
