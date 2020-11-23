Bertha B. Bodnar

Bertha B. “Honey” (Blonar) Bodnar, 89, of Indiana, formerly of Clune, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in 1931 in Coal Run to Michael and Anna Harvelisko Blonar.
She was a 1949 graduate of Elders Ridge High School.
Bertha was a homemaker and had also worked for Federal Laboratories and Indian Haven.
She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd where she was active with the Ladies Society, volunteering for pierogi making, the church choir, church dinners, sending get-well cards and sympathy cards for the Ladies Society, leading the Rosary, church festivals, calling bingo, working at the Aultman Senior Center where she served as treasurer and volunteering for the Coal Run Volunteer Fire Co.
She enjoyed making and sharing chocolate candies with friends, dancing (she taught her husband how to dance), playing music and photography.
Bertha is survived by three children, Steve A. Bodnar Jr. and wife, Lori, Homer City; JoAnn McLay and husband, Mike, Clarksburg; Annette Schrecengost and husband, Daniel, Coal Run; eight grandchildren, Candy, Kelly, John, Stephen III, Sara, John, Katie and Cody; seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Samuel, Stephen IV, Jackson, Isabella, Clara and Ellie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steve, in 1992; and the following siblings, Mary, Nancy, Elizabeth, Veronica, Anna Mae and Irene.
Friends will be received today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, with the Rev. Father Matthew Morelli the celebrant.
Interment will be made in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 99, Kent, PA 15752.