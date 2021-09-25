Beryl C. Lydic, 89, of Home, South Mahoning Township, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 21, 1932, to Oren Crea and Eva Mae (Weaver) Lydic in Home.
Beryl was a dairy farmer and equipment operator for Mears and Twin Brook Coal Companies, retiring in 1997. He attended Marion Center High School and was a South Mahoning Township supervisor and served on the Ox Hill Fair board. Beryl was a member and elder of the Plumville Presbyterian Church and was attending Old Mahoning Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, wood-working and playing cards. Beryl served in the U.S. Army 350 Armored Infantry, with tours in Austria and Germany.
Beryl is survived by his wife, Sally (Shaffer) Lydic; four sons, Ed Lydic, Don (Candy) Lydic, Scott (April) Lydic and James (Karen) Weiss; two daughters, Loretta (Don) Wells and Kim (Dave) Frech; 11 grandchildren, Allison, Amanda, John, Davey, Matt, Nicole, Sarah, Brian, Brittany, Jenna and Holli; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Sara Mae Steele; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mildred (Aul) Lydic; son, David Lydic; grandson, Gregory Lydic; six sisters, Bernice Steele, Beulah Wiggins, Thelma Haldin, Claribel Elkin, Lucille Brink and Louise Lydic; brother, Clifford Lydic; and daughter-in-law, Penny Lydic.
Visitation will be held Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Old Mahoning Baptist Church, 5225 Mahoning Road, Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating. Private burial will take place in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Old Mahoning Baptist Church or VNA Hospice of Indiana County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley. Online condolences can be given at www.carsonboyer.com.