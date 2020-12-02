Bessie C. Layton

Bessie Clara Layton, 78, of Aultman, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home.
A daughter of Arley and Lillian Markel Shaffer, she was born June 13, 1942, in Center Township, Indiana County.
Mrs. Layton was a housekeeper. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and reading spiritual books. Mrs. Layton loved to laugh and watch Western shows, but above all, she loved being with her family.
She is survived by three children: Linda Fisher and husband Michael, of Aultman; Melissa Yount and husband Michael, of Aultman; and Nathan Woods and wife Erica, of Shelocta; a stepson, Scott Woods, of Oregon; four siblings: Jane Gordish, Betty McKerricher, Linda Dawson and Harry Shaffer Sr.; eight grandchildren: Don Fisher Jr., Melissa Kline, Ashley Layton, Michael Yount, Alaina Yount, Natalie Woods, Ethan Woods and Nicholas Woods; five great-grandchildren: Paige, Maverick, Maddox, Sophia and Audrey; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald H. Layton, and seven siblings: Jack, Charles, Bob, Tom, Doris, Sara and Anna Mae.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Gregory Parks, hospice chaplain, officiating. Services on Saturday will be livestreamed through the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Facebook page.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, we will be following the CDC guidelines. All visitors are required to wear a face mask/covering and maintain social distancing.
