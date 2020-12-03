Bessie Clara Layton, 78, of Aultman, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by three children: Linda Fisher and husband Michael, of Aultman; Melissa Yount and husband Michael, of Aultman; and Nathan Woods and wife Erica, of Shelocta; a stepson, Scott Woods, of Oregon; four siblings: Jane Gordish, Betty McKerricher, Linda Dawson and Harry Shaffer Sr.; eight grandchildren: Don Fisher, Jr., Melissa Kline, Ashley Layton, Michael Yount, Alaina Yount, Natalie Woods, Ethan Woods and Nicholas Woods; five great-grandchildren: Paige, Maverick, Maddox, Sophia and Audrey; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald H. Layton; and seven siblings: Jack, Charles, Bob, Tom, Doris, Sara and Anna Mae.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Gregory Parks, hospice chaplain, officiating.
Services on Saturday will be live-streamed through the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Facebook page. Due to health concerns of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear a face mask/covering and maintain social distancing.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.