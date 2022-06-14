Beth Ann Marie Martin, 55, of East Petersburg, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born Aug. 14, 1966, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Linda Shick Rustad.
Beth graduated from Purchase Line High School in 1984 and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1988 with a bachelor’s in accounting.
She worked at Lancaster General Hospital (Penn Medicine) as a scheduling supervisor and previously worked for Packing Corp. as a customer service representative.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her.
She always put her family first, including her fur baby — Stanley.
She enjoyed attending and traveling to her children’s many sporting events. Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting and cross stitching.
We will all treasure the many gifts she made for us over the years.
She is survived by her husband, John Martin Jr., her son, Trent Martin, and her daughter, Rachel Martin, all of East Petersburg; her mother, of Indiana; her brothers, Rob Scott (Sue), of Brush Valley, and Joe Scott, of Homer City; her niece, Peyton Scott, of Indiana; her mother-in-law, Patricia Martin, of Columbia; her father-in-law, John Martin Sr. (Janice), of Heartwell, Ga.; her aunt and uncle, William and Shirley Lloyd, of Marion Center; her aunt, Sue Fry, of Indiana; her uncle, Richard Shick Sr., of Penn Run; sisters-in-law Cindy (Rob) Sherwood, Joanie (Brian) Schmidt and Lori Wilson; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Doris Shick, of Starford; her uncle, Samuel Shick, of Starford; her maternal grandfather, Alvy Shick Jr., of Indiana; and her cousin, Richard Shick Jr., of Mahaffey.
A private celebration of life in her memory will be held June 25 for family and friends at her home.
To honor Beth, please do something kind for someone in need, because that is what she always did.
Bethy was a very special person and we, her family, will miss her and will cherish the many fun and happy memories we have made over the years.