Betsy Rae (Ralston) Fetterman, 83, of Penn Run, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Dec. 2, 1938, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Samuel “Lemmon” Ralston and Leila (Haney) Ralston.
She was the wife of Thomas N. Fetterman, of Penn Run, spending more than 60 years together.
Betsy was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, obtaining a degree in elementary music, and spent her career teaching at Penns Manor as an elementary music teacher.
Betsy performed in various string and choral ensembles, participated in a Volksmarch (10K walk) in all 50 states and six Canadian provinces, and enjoyed swimming, boating, snorkeling and sightseeing, especially in the many national parks she visited.
She also participated in Western square-dancing in Pennsylvania and Arizona; and belonged to Todd Bird Club and the Indiana Road Runners Club.
In addition to her husband, Thomas, Betsy is survived by her children, Debbie Zanfino (Gregg), of Silver City, N.M., and Tom Fetterman Jr. (Wendy), of Penn Run; grandchildren, Brandy Simpler (Lance), of Phoenix, Ariz., and Jed Fetterman, of Penn Run. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren, Devany, Layne, Henley and Leighton; and also by her numerous nieces and nephews.
Other surviving family members include her brother-in-law, William Fetterman; and sister-in-law, Linda Brendlinger and her husband, Tim, all of Brush Valley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruby Jane McKelvey; brother-in-law, Jim McKelvey; and sister-in-law, Wilda Nibert and her husband, Philip “Crow” Nibert.
From Betsy: “As my life comes to a conclusion, I would like to remember all with thanks and love. First to God, my Lord, and thanks especially for his precious gifts (John 3:16). Second to my husband Tom of 60+ years, we have shared a lot of trips and activities over the years. A special thanks for providing my care in the last few years, I love you. Last, to family and friends, Tom and I have enjoyed so many wonderful times with you all. I thank you for the wonderful memories and send you each thoughts of love (1 John 4:7).”
Betsy’s family would like to offer a special thank you to 365 Hospice for their care and compassion over the past several months.
All service arrangements are private. The Fetterman family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana.
