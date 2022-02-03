Bette E. Pitzerell, 85, of Shelocta, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her daughter’s home.
She was born on July 30, 1936, in South Bend Township, the daughter of Robert C. and Margaret B. (Anderson) Thompson.
Bette was a 1954 graduate of Elderton High School and a lifelong resident of the South Bend Township area. She enjoyed sewing, craftwork, puzzles, baking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren
She is survived by her daughters, Carla Coulter and husband David, of Dayton; Peggy Johansson and husband Brian, of Clinton; Jacqueline Pitzerell-Hawk and husband Jerry, of Shelocta; and Michelle McCombs and husband Barry, of Kittanning; her grandchildren, Robert Boyer, Jessica Johansson, Krista McIntire, Kourtney McIntire, Hannah Coulter, Jared McCombs, Jordan McCombs, Hayden Hawk and Jandt Hawk; her great-grandchildren, Kameron Rudd, Kaleb Rudd and Bae Velovic; and her sister, Carol Kiene, of Shelocta.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Carl Pitzerell Jr., whom she married on May 2, 1959, and who passed away on Oct. 26, 2016.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of services at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with Brian Johansson officiating.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
To send a condolence to Bette’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.